Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 28,230 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

