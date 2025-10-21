Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pacific Health Care Organization Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.33. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,275 shares traded.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 21.18%.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

