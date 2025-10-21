Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pharma-Bio Serv Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.65. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 2,704 shares trading hands.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 4.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharma-Bio Serv Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

