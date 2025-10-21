PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.87. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 217,011 shares.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
