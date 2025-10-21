PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.87. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 217,011 shares.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.