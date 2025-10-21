AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $9.82. AGF Management shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 7,204 shares traded.

AGFMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

