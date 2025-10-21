Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.28 and traded as high as $153.85. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $153.52, with a volume of 8,192,621 shares.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 175,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 135.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 249.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

