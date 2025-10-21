Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $10.92. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 88,449 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

