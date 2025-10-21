Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,030,000 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 13,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jones Trading increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

