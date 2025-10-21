Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.51 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.47). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.47), with a volume of 2,040 shares traded.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.14.

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cambridge Cognition had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc will post 1.0293539 EPS for the current year.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

