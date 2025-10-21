Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.56. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 1,063,025 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.34.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a negative net margin of 2,025.05%.The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 999,773 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 250.9% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,149,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 822,037 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 38.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,203,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 616,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 296.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 585,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 437,423 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 631.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 465,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 402,129 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

See Also

