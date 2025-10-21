Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.39 and traded as high as $356.00. Safran shares last traded at $355.27, with a volume of 22,547 shares trading hands.
Safran Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.56.
Safran Company Profile
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.
