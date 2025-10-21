iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB Stock Position Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.4%

BATS:ITB opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.