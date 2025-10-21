Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,365,000. Global View Capital Management LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 454,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 350,832 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 125,750 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,564,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

