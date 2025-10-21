Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

