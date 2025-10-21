Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 14.4% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 19.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $414.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $440.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,659.91. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.