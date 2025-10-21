Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $279.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.35 and its 200 day moving average is $313.37. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $275.56 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,569,792. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $288.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.43.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

