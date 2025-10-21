Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Stock Down 0.5%

WRB opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

