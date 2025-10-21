Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767,138 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,219 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $191,989,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,667 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,886,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $81.46.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

