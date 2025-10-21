Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Leuthold Select Industries ETF $LST

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Leuthold Select Industries ETF (NYSEARCA:LST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of Leuthold Select Industries ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leuthold Select Industries ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Leuthold Select Industries ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LST opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. Leuthold Select Industries ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18.

About Leuthold Select Industries ETF

The Leuthold Select Industries ETF (LST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation by broadly investing in US equity securities. The selection process utilizes a quantitative approach that focuses on shifts in industry groups LST was launched on Jan 21, 2025 and is issued by Leuthold.

