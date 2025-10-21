Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,792 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 627.9% in the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 96,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 82,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 361,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 175,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

