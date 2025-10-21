Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,637,000 after purchasing an additional 585,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 558,287 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,905,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,834,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 529.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 388,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $128.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $135.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

