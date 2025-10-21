Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after buying an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after buying an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,203,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after buying an additional 1,162,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54.

