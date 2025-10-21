Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.