Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 1,441 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco by 55.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 6.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Invesco by 17.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Invesco by 45.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,392.60. This trade represents a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

