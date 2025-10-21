IQVIA (IQV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect IQVIA to post earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $4.0738 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IQV stock opened at $212.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $235.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.57.

In other IQVIA news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

