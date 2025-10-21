Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $230.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

