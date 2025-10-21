Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 12,964 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Define Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Wills Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $129.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

