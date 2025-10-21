Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 463 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 223.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 481.7% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

Shares of RWJ opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

