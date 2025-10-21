IMAX (IMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IMAX Stock Performance
IMAX stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.
In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 161,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,608.80. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $386,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,311.45. This represents a 36.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 194.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,113,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,267 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 145.5% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 152.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
