Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 7,353 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 480.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

