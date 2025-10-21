Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $10.87 per share and revenue of $5.6669 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of GPI stock opened at $445.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $344.38 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,939,731.78. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343.84. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.00.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

