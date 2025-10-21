PHINIA (PHIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $861.5730 million for the quarter. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PHINIA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. PHINIA has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHIN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PHINIA from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHINIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in PHINIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in PHINIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in PHINIA during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

