Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

