Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.28. The firm has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.15.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

