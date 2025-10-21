Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF $SPVM

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 4,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,405,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,087,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0%
Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32.
Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
