Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF $SPVM

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 4,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,405,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,087,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.