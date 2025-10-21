Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $64,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $105,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

