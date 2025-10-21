Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $442.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.98 and a 200 day moving average of $459.36. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $531.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.