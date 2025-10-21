Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 113,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

