Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.37. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

