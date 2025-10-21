Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,093 Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 27.0% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 244.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 13.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,439,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 174,176 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the first quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bausch Health Cos news, Director John Paulson purchased 34,721,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $312,490,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 70,755,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,802,821. The trade was a 96.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,964,167 shares of company stock valued at $333,757,793. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Cos Stock Performance

BHC stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Bausch Health Cos had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 852.36%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Bausch Health Cos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

