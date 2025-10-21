Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF $PBJ

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,997,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PBJ stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $49.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.63.
About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Food & Beverage ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.