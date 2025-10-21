Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,123 Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 198.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 217.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Zacks Research lowered Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.86.
Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder
In other news, Director Antonia Korsanos bought 8,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.05 per share, with a total value of $645,603.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,340.75. The trade was a 54.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Throsby bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,868.34. This trade represents a 90.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,088 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Light & Wonder Price Performance
NASDAQ:LNW opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.Light & Wonder’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
