iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF $IBDS Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

IBDS stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

