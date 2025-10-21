Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February $ZFEB

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter worth $1,138,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter worth $248,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter worth $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the first quarter valued at about $376,000.

Shares of BATS ZFEB opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

