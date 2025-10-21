First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

