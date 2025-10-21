Private Trust Co. NA Has $248,000 Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $USIG

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USIG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,876.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 321,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 316,407 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,216,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 385,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 436,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

