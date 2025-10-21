Private Trust Co. NA Has $251,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF $RSPF

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSPF opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $315.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $61.66 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
