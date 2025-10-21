Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 633 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF $BUFD

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 993,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 395,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Stock Up 9.0%

BUFD opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.