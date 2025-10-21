Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $13.87. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 236,550 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIFY

Sify Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $939.83 million, a PE ratio of 324.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 75.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.