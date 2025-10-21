Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF $COWG

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COWG opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.0364 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

